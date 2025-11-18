US Consul General Praises PM Barzani and AUK for Hosting MEPS 2025 in Duhok

Senior Kurdish, Iraqi, and international leaders gather as Duhok becomes regional focal point for peace and security dialogue.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States Consul General in Erbil, Wendy Green, on Tuesday, congratulated the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) for hosting this year’s Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS 2025), expressing satisfaction with the depth of discussions delivered by Iraqi and Kurdish leaders.

Green, who attended the sixth edition of MEPS in Duhok, conveyed her appreciation to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for convening the forum in Duhok, and praised AUK for its outstanding hospitality in welcoming a large number of high-level participants from across the region and beyond.

She said she was particularly pleased to hear the insightful reflections of Kurdish and Iraqi leaders on the future of Iraq and the Middle East.

Dr. Bayar Doski, a member of the MEPS 2025 organizing board, told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday that the forum has proceeded “very successfully” so far, achieving the core objective of bringing together key leaders from Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and neighboring countries.

He noted that Prime Minister Barzani is scheduled to hold a special session On Wednesday afternoon, while another panel will focus on Syrian Kurdish affairs, in addition to four discussions dedicated to Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and broader regional dynamics.

On Tuesday, Duhok Governor Ali Tatar highlighted MEPS as a major achievement for the province and a platform that has placed Duhok “at the center of Middle Eastern attention.”

Speaking to Kurdistan24, he said Duhok is proud to host a gathering of prominent political figures, academics, security experts, and strategic thinkers from around the world.

“This event has given Duhok a distinguished name across the entire Middle East,” he added.

On November 18, Duhok formally hosted the sixth Middle East Peace and Security Forum, which serves as a vital platform for debating the region’s future. The annual gathering, draws dozens of senior leaders, diplomats, and international experts.

This year’s forum so far featured the participation of President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, alongside hundreds of political, diplomatic, and academic figures.

The core objective of MEPS 2025 is to examine the current crises and instabilities shaping Iraq and the Middle East, while exploring long-term solutions for durable peace. The event's discussions are shedding light on developments within the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, while offering broader assessments of regional security and stability.

Beyond its diplomatic impact, MEPS has become a major vehicle for enhancing the Kurdistan Region’s global profile. By consistently convening high-level leaders and experts, the forum showcases Kurdistan as a secure, open, and dynamic environment capable of hosting world-class policy discussions, while simultaneously promoting investment opportunities and cultural visibility.