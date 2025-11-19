Osman Baydemir Calls for Erbil to Become Middle East’s New Geneva

Cengiz Candar DEM Party MP in Turkish Parliament underlined that without Erbil’s support, the peace process in Türkiye would not have advanced, stressing that the KRG’s role is vital to the success of negotiations and the broader objective of regional stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Osman Baydemir, former member of the Turkish Parliament, delivered a compelling speech at the sixth Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS 2025) in Duhok, urging Erbil to become a central diplomatic hub for the region. He highlighted the importance of Kurdish unity, the lessons of Kobane, and the need for constructive dialogue among Middle Eastern states to achieve lasting peace.

At the sixth edition of the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS 2025) in Duhok, on Wednesday, Osman Baydemir, former member of the Turkish Parliament, delivered a compelling speech emphasizing the need for Kurdish unity and regional diplomacy. Baydemir expressed his deep appreciation for the hosting of the forum and highlighted the historical struggles of the Kurdish people across the region.

“Thousands of thanks to God that today I witness this image representing the hopes and aspirations of all Kurdish peoples and Kurdistan,” Baydemir said, underlining the significance of solidarity among Kurdish communities as a cornerstone for resolving regional conflicts.

Baydemir stressed that the primary solution to Kurdish issues is internal unity, clarifying that such cohesion poses no threat to any state in the region.

“Internal unity is not directed against Ankara, Baghdad, Damascus, or Tehran; rather, when peace and stability arrive in the Middle East, Turkey, Arabs, and Persians will join us in fostering democracy and tranquility,” he added.

A key proposal in his speech was for Erbil to become a central hub of diplomacy in the region, serving as a new “Geneva of the Middle East” for dialogue and negotiations.

Baydemir emphasized that Erbil could play a mediating role between Qamishli and Ankara, providing a neutral platform for constructive engagement.

Baydemir also thanked Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for hosting the forum and facilitating high-level participation. He concluded his address by urging Kurds to leverage the spirit of resistance in Kobane as a foundation for renewed diplomacy and dialogue.

“Let us turn the legacy of Kobane into a starting point for diplomacy and negotiation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cengiz Candar, the current MP of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party in Türkiye, spoke to Kurdistan24 on the sidelines of MEPS 2025, emphasizing that the Kurdish people play a crucial role in fostering peace in the Middle East.

Çandar noted that although the Kurdish question in Türkiye has long been neglected, Kurds have consistently pursued peace and stability.

Çandar described the ongoing peace process in Türkiye as still being in its early stages, noting that while the framework is strong, public confidence remains limited due to past disappointments.

He highlighted the need for tangible progress, including high-level visits and negotiations with Kurdish representatives, as essential steps toward building trust in the peace process.

On the involvement of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Çandar underlined that without Erbil’s support, the peace process in Türkiye would not have advanced. He stressed that the KRG’s role is vital to the success of ongoing negotiations and the broader objective of regional stability.

Both Baydemir and Çandar highlighted the significance of Kurdish unity and diplomacy in achieving long-term peace in the Middle East. Their remarks underscored Erbil’s emerging role as a potential regional center for dialogue, capable of mediating conflicts and fostering cooperation between states and Kurdish communities across Türkiye, Syria, and Iraq.

The forum continues to serve as a critical platform for addressing security, political, and social challenges in the region, while promoting collaborative solutions that involve all stakeholders.

Beyond its diplomatic impact, MEPS has become a major vehicle for enhancing the Kurdistan Region’s global profile. By consistently convening high-level leaders and experts, the forum showcases Kurdistan as a secure, open, and dynamic environment capable of hosting world-class policy discussions, while simultaneously promoting investment opportunities and cultural visibility.