Kurdistan PM Welcomes Japanese Delegation — New Push to Deepen Kurdistan–Japan Partnership

The Japanese delegation condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Khor Mor gas field and expressed solidarity with the Kurdistan Region, while praising its stability, progress, and development.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, on Tuesday, welcomed a high-level delegation from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Masamichi Sugaya, head of the Ministry’s Middle East Affairs. The meeting was attended by Akira Endo, Japan’s Ambassador to Iraq, along with several senior officials from the Japanese Foreign Ministry, highlighting Tokyo’s commitment to expanding its partnership with Erbil.

During the discussions, both sides emphasized the importance of further developing bilateral relations across multiple sectors, including economic cooperation, infrastructure, education, and investment.

The Japanese delegation condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Khor Mor gas field and expressed solidarity with the Kurdistan Region, while praising its stability, progress, and development.

The delegation also reaffirmed Japan’s readiness to strengthen its ties with the Region.

Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the strategic importance of relations between the Kurdistan Region and Japan, thanking Tokyo for its long-standing support and cooperation.

The meeting also addressed the broader political situation in Iraq following the recent parliamentary elections. Both sides discussed ongoing efforts by political parties to form a new government, with the Japanese delegation congratulating the Prime Minister on the successful conduct of the election process and its outcomes.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and Japan have steadily deepened over the past two decades. Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has supported projects in water management, renewable energy, healthcare, and education, including initiatives for displaced children.

Japanese scholarships for Iraqi students and technical assistance programs have contributed to human capital development in the Region.

The December 2 visit signals a shared commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, from economic development and infrastructure to education and cultural exchange. Both sides emphasized the potential for a strategic partnership that not only strengthens ties between Erbil and Tokyo but also promotes stability, prosperity, and long-term development in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole.

The deepening relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Japan carries both economic and strategic significance. Economically, Japanese investment and technical assistance provide critical support for infrastructure projects, energy development, and education, helping to diversify the Region’s economy and create jobs.

Japan’s expertise in disaster resilience, water management, and renewable energy also aligns with the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) long-term development goals.

Strategically, stronger ties with Japan reinforce the Kurdistan Region’s international partnerships beyond its traditional Western allies. Tokyo’s support positions the Region for sustained growth, and enhances Erbil’s role as a stabilizing force in Iraq, promotes security cooperation, and strengthens regional trade links.