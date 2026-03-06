Trump Declares Iran's Military ‘Completely Destroyed,’ Insists on Role in Choosing Next Supreme Leader

US President Donald Trump said Iran’s military capabilities and leadership had been destroyed during the ongoing US-Israeli campaign, while warning further conflict could follow and insisting he should have a role in choosing Iran’s next supreme leader.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump declared that Iran’s military capabilities had been completely destroyed and that the country’s military leadership had been eliminated, as the war sparked by the US-Israeli campaign continues to reshape the regional landscape.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, March 6, 2026, Trump said that Iran’s military structure had been dismantled during the ongoing campaign.

The US president stated that all of Iran’s military leaders and commanders had been killed and that the country’s military capabilities had been entirely destroyed.

Trump’s remarks came amid the widening war that followed the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which resulted in the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

During an interview with Axios, Trump also insisted that he should have a role in determining Iran’s next supreme leader.

“I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy,” Trump said.

He rejected the possibility that Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, could succeed his father, describing him as a “lightweight.”

“Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” Trump said.

He added that further war could follow if a more acceptable alternative was not found.

Trump’s comments suggested he was open to working with someone from within Iran’s political system rather than pursuing the complete overthrow of the government, despite previously urging Iranians to rise up and reclaim their country.

The president also addressed energy markets, saying the US government would soon take action to reduce pressure on oil prices following the spike caused by the conflict.

“Further action to reduce pressure on oil is imminent and the oil seems to have pretty much stabilized. We had it very low but I had to take this little detour if it's ok with everybody?” Trump said during a White House event.

He added that the United States had already taken “decisive action” by offering political risk insurance for tankers traveling through the Gulf.

The war has continued to expand across multiple fronts following the US-Israeli campaign against Iran. Israeli forces have begun targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah positions in the southern suburbs of Beirut after issuing evacuation warnings that triggered mass civilian departures.

The conflict has also extended beyond the Middle East. A US submarine reportedly torpedoed an Iranian warship near the coast of Sri Lanka, while Azerbaijan threatened retaliation after a drone struck an airport.

The expanding conflict has reverberated across the region and beyond, raising fears of a broader geopolitical confrontation.

Trump’s remarks underline the scale of the escalating confrontation, as the United States and Israel continue military operations against Iran while the conflict spreads across multiple regions.