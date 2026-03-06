US Central Command Rejects Reports of American Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Basra as Baseless and Not True

US Central Command denied social media reports claiming an American fighter jet was shot down over Basra, calling the claims “baseless and not true” after reports alleged two US pilots were captured.

56 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US Central Command rejected circulating reports that an American fighter jet had been shot down over Basra, dismissing the claims as false amid social media speculation about an alleged crash near Basra International Airport.

The official account of US Central Command (CENTCOM) addressed the reports in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

“Rumors are circulating on social media of a U.S. fighter jet shot down over Basra. These are baseless and NOT TRUE.”

The statement came after reports emerged from security sources in Basra claiming that a fighter jet had been shot down late at night near Basra International Airport.

According to those reports, the incident allegedly occurred at 10:00 PM, when a fighter jet was said to have crashed in the Karma area of the Abu Sukhayr district, behind Basra International Airport.

The same sources claimed that joint forces had arrived at the crash site and carried out a coordinated operation.

They stated that National Security forces, in coordination with the Facilities Protection Service and Airport Security, captured two pilots from the aircraft.

The reports further alleged that both individuals held American citizenship and were transferred to a secure location for investigation.

The claims surfaced as military tensions across the region have intensified amid the ongoing confrontation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, with multiple incidents and military developments reported across the Middle East.

While the reports of a downed aircraft and captured pilots circulated widely online, US Central Command has categorically denied the claims, stating that no American fighter jet was shot down over Basra.