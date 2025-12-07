Iraq’s Ruling Coalition Poised to Finalize PM Candidate

Iraq's ruling Coordination Framework nears naming a Prime Minister, seeking an "assertive" political and economic figure to settle leadership by early next year.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The search for Iraq's next Prime Minister may be reaching a decisive conclusion, with the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework (SCF) signaling that it is poised to finalize its candidate within the coming days. In a significant disclosure that hints at the evolving criteria for the nation’s leadership, Salam Al-Zubaidi, spokesperson for the Victory (Nasr) Alliance—a key component of the Framework—revealed on Sunday that the selection process is narrowing down to a figure characterized by specific political and economic acumen.

According to statements reported by the local news outlet Al-Sa'aa Network, the coalition is seeking an "assertive personality" capable of navigating the complex web of domestic and regional balances, with the aim of settling the leadership file for all three presidencies by the beginning of the new year.

Al-Zubaidi’s remarks, made to the official gazette and followed by Al-Sa'aa Network, offer the clearest indication yet of the profile the Shiite coalition desires for the next head of government.

"The selection of the Prime Minister will take into account a political and economic figure, and an assertive personality, provided that they observe domestic and regional balances and serve as a representative of Iraq," Al-Zubaidi stated.

This emphasis on assertiveness and economic literacy suggests a shift towards a technocratic yet politically robust leadership style, likely a response to the multifaceted challenges facing the country, ranging from economic instability to the delicate management of foreign relations.

The spokesperson further noted that "all indicators suggest the possibility of settling the file of the three presidencies by the beginning of next year," implying a broader roadmap for stabilizing the state's executive and legislative branches is currently being drafted behind closed doors.

This move to expedite the selection process comes in the wake of a significant setback for the coalition's attempts to secure external validation.

As reported previously by Kurdistan24, the Coordination Framework had sought the input of Iraq’s supreme religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, on a shortlist of nine potential candidates. However, the Grand Ayatollah categorically rebuffed this overture.

Through intermediaries, Sistani conveyed a message that the selection of the Prime Minister is "not my job" and rests entirely with the political class.

This refusal to intervene stripped the coalition of the potential religious legitimacy that an endorsement from Najaf would have provided, forcing the political blocs to own the decision entirely and accelerating their internal deliberations.

The Framework’s intensified focus on finalizing a candidate this week follows a series of high-level meetings designed to establish the ground rules for the nomination.

During a regular meeting held on Monday, November 24, 2025, at the office of Hadi al-Amiri, the coalition’s leadership engaged in deep discussions to define the "criteria and main principles" for the post.

The consensus that emerged prioritized competence, integrity, and the ability to manage the state effectively.

By narrowing the field to figures who possess both political weight and economic expertise, the Framework appears to be responding to the twin pressures of public demand for better governance and the necessity of navigating a volatile regional environment.

The backdrop to these negotiations is a political landscape fraught with confusion and administrative missteps.

The urgency to establish a stable and assertive executive leadership has been underscored by recent embarrassments within the state apparatus.

Last week, the Iraqi Presidency was forced to issue a public denial regarding its knowledge of a controversial decision to designate Hezbollah and the Houthis as terrorist organizations. In a statement that exposed deep fissures within the government, the Presidency admitted it learned of the decision—which was subsequently reversed due to an "error"—through social media rather than official channels.

This incident highlighted the disjointed nature of decision-making in Baghdad and reinforced the need for a Prime Minister who can enforce discipline and coherence across state institutions.

As the Coordination Framework moves closer to announcing its choice, the emphasis on an "assertive personality" suggests that the next premier will be expected to consolidate authority and manage the intricate balance between Iraq’s sovereignty and the influence of regional powers.

With the religious authority stepping back and the administrative state showing signs of fragmentation, the burden of stabilizing Iraq now rests squarely on the shoulders of the political elite and the candidate they are set to unveil.