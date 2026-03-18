Iran Strikes Qatar's Ras Laffan Energy Hub, Prompting Doha to Expel Iranian Diplomats

Iran struck Qatar’s Ras Laffan energy hub and fired missiles toward Saudi Arabia, prompting Doha to expel Iranian embassy staff and warn of escalation.

41 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A major escalation unfolded on Wednesday, as Iran struck key energy infrastructure in Qatar and launched missiles toward Saudi Arabia, triggering regional alarm and sharp diplomatic responses.

QatarEnergy reported “extensive damage” after Iranian missiles hit Ras Laffan Industrial City, a major energy hub. The strike caused large fires and widespread material damage to energy facilities, though emergency teams managed to contain the blaze and no casualties were reported among workers.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, announced it had intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh on the same day, in addition to thwarting a drone attack targeting a gas facility in the country’s eastern region.

In a strong response, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the missile strike, describing it as a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to national security and regional stability. Doha stated that despite its efforts to remain neutral and avoid involvement in the conflict, Iran had deliberately targeted neighboring countries, posing a threat to global peace.

Qatar formally summoned Iran’s embassy and delivered an official memorandum declaring the military and security attachés, along with all staff in those departments, persona non grata. Authorities gave them less than 24 hours to leave the country.

The ministry emphasized that this step came in response to repeated and violent missile attacks targeting Qatari facilities, which it described as a clear violation of national sovereignty.

Doha also called on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities and act to prevent what it described as dangerous violations, stressing that Qatar reserves the full right under international law to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens.

In a related development, reports indicated that Iran’s massive Pars gas field had also been struck earlier the same day, marking a further escalation in the broader confrontation. Tehran had previously vowed to target oil and gas infrastructure across the Gulf.

With direct strikes on energy hubs, missile interceptions, and diplomatic expulsions, the crises are rapidly expanding into a wider regional confrontation.