Iraqi FM Urges Countries to Repatriate Terror Suspects Amid Ongoing Security Efforts

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Monday urged countries worldwide to repatriate citizens involved in terrorism and prosecute them at home, stressing that shared responsibility is essential to sustaining global security gains against extremist groups.

In a statement to the U.N. Human Rights Council, Hussein called on states to “recover their citizens who've been involved in terrorist acts so that they can be tried in their countries of origin,” emphasizing that Iraq has already taken significant steps in that direction. He noted that Baghdad has repatriated about 23,000 nationals from Syria’s Al-Hol camp, describing the effort as a key component of Iraq’s national security strategy.

Hussein highlighted Iraq’s political framework and internal coordination, stating that the country’s federal institutions continue to develop and that there is full cooperation between authorities in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region. He also reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to international coordination in counterterrorism operations and said dialogue remains the most effective means of resolving ongoing disputes.

His remarks come days after U.S. Central Command announced it had completed a major transfer of suspected ISIS fighters from detention facilities in northeastern Syria to Iraqi custody. According to the command, more than 5,700 adult male detainees were transported during a 23-day mission concluding Feb. 12, an operation designed to ensure secure detention and reduce the risk of a militant resurgence.

CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper praised coalition forces for executing what he described as a complex mission conducted with “focus, professionalism, and collaboration with regional partners,” while Kevin Lambert, head of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, said the transfer would help prevent a revival of ISIS activity in Syria.

The coalition task force, established in 2014, has supported partner forces in operations against ISIS, which lost its territorial stronghold in 2019 but remains a security concern across parts of Iraq and Syria.

Hussein’s appeal signals Baghdad’s push for broader international burden-sharing, as Iraqi authorities continue to manage detainees, returnees, and legal proceedings tied to years of conflict with extremist networks.