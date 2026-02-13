French President Macron Meets SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi at Munich Security Conference

Mazloum Abdi met French President Emmanuel Macron in Munich to discuss Syria’s political future, ceasefire implementation, and international support for stability, with Ilham Ahmed also attending.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Continuing a series of high-level diplomatic engagements in Munich, Mazloum Abdi, General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), held talks with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

According to a statement released Friday, by the Syrian Democratic Forces press, a high-level SDF delegation led by Abdi, and joined by Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Autonomous Administration’s External Relations Department, met with Macron to discuss the future of the political process in Syria and the implementation of new agreements.

The SDF delegation expressed gratitude for France’s continued stance, particularly its support for the ceasefire process and efforts aimed at consolidating stability in the region. Both sides underscored the importance of sustained international backing to fully implement the provisions of the Jan. 29 agreement, with the goal of advancing national reconciliation and achieving lasting stability in Syria.

For his part, President Macron reaffirmed that France would continue its efforts within this framework and praised the effective role of the Syrian Democratic Forces in combating terrorism and safeguarding regional security.

The meeting follows Abdi’s earlier talks in Munich with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which he described as “positive and productive,” noting that discussions covered integration, Kurdish issues, and Syria’s future. Abdi also said a ceasefire is currently in place in Western Kurdistan, including Kobani and Qamishlo, while acknowledging that challenges remain.