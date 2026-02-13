SDF Commander Says Meeting with Rubio and Syrian FM Moved Key Agreement Forward

Mazloum Abdi said his meeting with Marco Rubio and Asaad al-Shaibani at the Munich Security Conference advanced integration talks, while parallel discussions with Emmanuel Macron focused on Syria’s political future, ceasefire support, and international backing.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A brief statement, released into the diplomatic corridors of Munich, marked another chapter in a rapidly unfolding series of high-level talks around Syria’s future. From the heart of the Munich Security Conference, Mazloum Abdi confirmed that discussions with the United States and Syria’s foreign minister had moved the integration process forward, framing the moment as a step within a unified national vision.

On his official X page, Mazloum Abdi, General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, announced that he had held what he described as a “very productive” meeting with Marco Rubio and Asaad al-Shaibani.

“Today, we held a very productive meeting with Secretary Marco Rubio and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani to tackle the progress made in implementing the integration agreement,” Abdi said. “We express our gratitude to the United States for its role in facilitating this agreement and supporting its implementation. We also appreciate the diplomatic efforts that enabled our delegation to participate in the Munich Security Conference as representatives of the Syrian state within its unified national framework.”

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where Abdi has been conducting a series of diplomatic engagements.

These talks followed another high-level meeting in Munich between Abdi and Emmanuel Macron, President of France. According to a statement released by the Syrian Democratic Forces press, a senior SDF delegation led by Abdi, and joined by Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Autonomous Administration’s External Relations Department, met with Macron to discuss the future of the political process in Syria and the implementation of new agreements.

The SDF delegation expressed gratitude for France’s continued stance, particularly its support for the ceasefire process and efforts aimed at consolidating stability in the region. Both sides underscored the importance of sustained international backing to fully implement the provisions of the Jan. 29 agreement, with the stated goal of advancing national reconciliation and achieving lasting stability in Syria.

For his part, President Macron reaffirmed that France would continue its efforts within this framework and praised the effective role of the Syrian Democratic Forces in combating terrorism and safeguarding regional security.

The French meeting came after Abdi’s earlier talks in Munich with Secretary Rubio, which he described as “positive and productive,” noting that discussions covered integration, Kurdish issues, and Syria’s future. He also stated that a ceasefire is currently in place in Western Kurdistan, including Kobani and Qamishlo, while acknowledging that challenges remain.