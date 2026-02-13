Nechirvan Barzani and Macron Emphasize Safeguarding Kurdish Rights in the Syrian Constitution

President Nechirvan Barzani, President Macron meet in Munich. Stress protecting Kurdish rights in Syria's future constitution. France praised as key ally for regional stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), the President of the Kurdistan Region met with the President of France. In a statement, he praised Paris’s unwavering positions in supporting and consolidating peace in the region.

On Friday, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

According to a statement released by the Kurdistan Region Presidency website, both sides discussed the latest political and security developments in the region and the situation in Syria. Furthermore, they emphasized the importance of safeguarding Kurdish rights within the future constitution of a unified Syria.

The statement further noted that Nechirvan Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s appreciation for the enduring friendship and continuous support of France and President Macron, as well as their advocacy for the constitutional rights of the people of Kurdistan. Both leaders also agreed on the importance of international coordination to maintain regional stability.

The President of the Kurdistan Region stated on his official account on the X platform (formerly Twitter): "Delighted to see my friend Emmanuel Macron in Munich today. I thanked the President for his steadfast support and for being an ally in promoting peace and stability."

This meeting takes place at a time when relations between the Kurdistan Region and France are at a high level, as Paris remains a key ally in the fight against terrorism and the process of regional stabilization.