Kurdistan Region President and Syrian FM Discuss Syria's Future, Displacement, and National Dialogue

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The President of the Kurdistan Region and the Syrian Foreign Minister discussed bilateral relations, the latest developments in Syria, and their impact on regional peace and stability. Both sides emphasized the importance of resolving the Syrian crises and protecting the rights of all ethnic and religious components.

According to a statement released by the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region, President Nechirvan Barzani met with the Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad Shaibani, on the afternoon of Saturday, February 14, 2026, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The statement noted that the meeting covered Syria's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the latest situational developments in Syria and their implications for regional security. Both parties stressed the necessity of finding a resolution to the ongoing crises in Syria and ensuring the protection of the rights of all its diverse communities.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the humanitarian situation of displaced persons and the promotion of a national dialogue to ensure a stable future for the country. The Syrian Foreign Minister praised the Kurdistan Region leadership's role in facilitating the agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as well as their support for refugees and their efforts to maintain regional stability.

The Presidency added that President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his hopes for peace, success, and stability in Syria. He also reaffirmed the vital importance of enshrining and protecting Kurdish rights within the future constitution of a unified Syria.