Christmas joy in Kurdistan contrasts with displacement of Sinjar’s Christians after eleven years

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As Christmas approaches, the town of Shaqlawa in the Kurdistan Region is marked by lights, church decorations, and a renewed sense of unity among its Christian community, even as Christians from Sinjar continue to voice frustration over prolonged displacement and neglect eleven years after fleeing their homes, following ISIS attack.

In Shaqlawa, preparations for the birth of Jesus Christ extend beyond decorating homes, public spaces, and churches. The season, residents say, reaffirms values of love, coexistence, and a deep attachment to faith and heritage.

Christian resident Finar Yaqoub, from Shaqlawa, told Kurdistan24: “We celebrate this holiday with joy. In Shaqlawa, we visit one another, relatives, and acquaintances, and we also receive visitors from other areas. This holiday strengthens relationships among Christians themselves and also with Muslims.”

Churches across the town are also preparing to welcome Christmas. Decorations include models representing the grotto where Jesus Christ was born, alongside religious hymns, prayers, and the Christmas Mass.

Father Anis Yaqoub said: “Special hymns and chants are prepared, in addition to setting up the grotto model to highlight the birthplace of Jesus Christ as a remembrance.” He added that both Christmas and Easter have their own distinct prayers and religious rituals.

According to church officials, Christmas Eve rituals are held on Dec. 24, while Dec. 25 marks the official day of celebration.

In sharp contrast to the festive atmosphere in Shaqlawa, Christians from Sinjar say they remain unable to return to their areas of origin nearly eleven years after being displaced, accusing the Iraqi government of neglect.

Issa Shamoun, a representative of Sinjar’s Christians, told Kurdistan24: “Our churches and homes were all destroyed. Neither organizations nor the Iraqi government pay attention to us. Some Iraqi decision-makers do not even know that Christians exist in Sinjar. We are an ancient component of Sinjar, but we have been forgotten. No one considers themselves responsible for us, and we have no representation in parliament.”

Over recent years, repeated calls have been made for the compensation and return of Sinjar’s Christian families, but, according to local representatives, the Iraqi government has not taken serious steps.

Naif Saydo, the district commissioner of Sinjar, told Kurdistan24 that before ISIS arrived, Muslims, Yazidis, and Christians in Sinjar celebrated one another’s holidays together. “It was a very beautiful phenomenon,” he said, adding that this coexistence disappeared after ISIS entered the area and residents were displaced.

He stressed that displaced families should be compensated by the Iraqi government and returned to their original areas “in a dignified manner.”

According to official statistics, before the arrival of ISIS, 52 Christian families lived in Sinjar. At present, 20 families have left the country, 34 families are displaced in other areas of the Kurdistan Region, and four Christians were abducted by ISIS.

As Christmas brings light and celebration to Shaqlawa, the continued displacement of Sinjar’s Christians highlights a stark divide between communities able to preserve their traditions and those still waiting to return home with dignity and recognition.