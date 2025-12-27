Kurdistan Region Authorities Issue Weather Warnings as Snow and Rain Forecast Across Provinces

Authorities forecast heavy snow, rain, and sub-zero temperatures across the Kurdistan Region through Tuesday, with mountain areas facing lows below -10°C and disruptions to travel already reported.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Authorities in the Kurdistan Region issued public safety warnings on Saturday regarding a significant weather system expected to bring heavy snowfall, torrential rain, and freezing temperatures to the area through early next week.

The General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology of the Kurdistan Region forecast that the unstable conditions would persist from Saturday night, December 27, 2025, until Tuesday, December 30, 2025, prompting the Crisis and Disaster Management Operations Room to urge citizens to take necessary precautions.

According to the official forecast released by the General Directorate, a wave of precipitation is set to cover the entirety of the Kurdistan Region.

Meteorologists indicated that the weather event will begin on Saturday night and continue for approximately 72 hours.

The directorate characterized the expected precipitation as torrential in the northern and northeastern parts of the region, while other areas are anticipated to experience moderate rainfall. Concurrent with the rain, a wave of snowfall is predicted to impact mountainous districts.

The General Directorate provided a detailed breakdown of expected conditions for Monday, December 29, which appears to be a focal point of the weather system. On that day, snow is predicted to fall within the city centers of Duhok and Sulaimani.

In the capital, Erbil, the city center is expected to see a mixture of rain and snow. The forecast noted that temperatures would drop below zero degrees Celsius in city centers and mountainous areas alike, creating potentially hazardous conditions for residents and travelers.

Data released by the directorate outlined specific projections for rainfall and minimum temperatures across various governorates and independent administrations.

Halabja is forecast to receive the highest volume of precipitation, with predictions of more than 45 millimeters of rain and a low temperature of -2 degrees Celsius.

Sulaimani and the Raparin administration are both expected to see more than 35 millimeters of precipitation.

Raparin is forecast to experience some of the coldest conditions among the administrative centers, with temperatures dropping to -5 degrees Celsius, while Sulaimani is expected to reach -2 degrees Celsius.

In the northern governorate of Duhok, meteorologists predict more than 30 millimeters of precipitation with temperatures falling to -4 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for Soran indicates more than 22 millimeters of precipitation and lows of -4 degrees Celsius, while Zakho is expected to receive over 20 millimeters of rain with temperatures dipping to -3 degrees Celsius.

For Erbil and Kirkuk, the directorate forecast more than 25 millimeters of rainfall, with minimum temperatures hovering at 1 degree Celsius.

The Garmian administration is expected to see the lightest precipitation of the listed areas, with more than 14 millimeters predicted and a low temperature of 2 degrees Celsius.

The weather system is expected to be particularly severe in high-altitude zones.

The General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology highlighted that mountainous areas—specifically Haji Omaran, Korak, Penjwen, Kani Masi, and Amedi—will experience a wave of snowfall accompanied by a sharp decline in temperatures. In these locations, the mercury is expected to drop below -10 degrees Celsius.

Operational impacts of the winter storm were already visible on Saturday. Heavy snowfall has blanketed the Haji Omran area, disrupting transport networks. Local authorities reported that snow-clearing teams and crews are actively working to remove accumulated snow to reopen roads and streets, attempting to restore access in the border region.

The Crisis and Disaster Management Operations Room cited these conditions in their appeal to citizens to prioritize safety during the coming days.