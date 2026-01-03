Kurdistan Celebrates Yarsan Festival with Warm Greetings from PM Masrour Barzani

Prime Minister Barzani honors the cultural and historical contributions of the Kaka’i community.

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — On the occasion of the Yarsan festival of Qawltas, Masrour Barzani, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, on Saturday extended his warmest congratulations to all members of the Kaka’i (Yarsan) community in the Kurdistan Region and around the world, wishing them to spend the festival's days in happiness and peace.

In a statement released on the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) website, PM Barzani highlighted the Kaka’i community’s significant role in Kurdistan, describing them as "an important part of the people of Kurdistan and that they possess a history of struggle, endeavor, and pride within the Kurdistan liberation movement.

"I hope that, together with all other components of Kurdistan, they will always live in harmony and peace," Barzani added.

Barzani concluded by saying, “May the Qawltas festival be blessed, and may you always remain in joy and prosperity.”

The Kaka’i, also known as Yarsan, are a religious and cultural minority in the Kurdistan Region with deep historical roots. They have long contributed to the social and cultural fabric of the region and have maintained traditions that reflect centuries of spiritual and communal identity.

The Yarsan festival of Qawltas is an important annual celebration that honors faith, community solidarity, and cultural heritage. Leaders and community members mark the occasion with rituals, music, and gatherings that strengthen social bonds and preserve traditional practices.

Prime Minister Barzani’s message reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ongoing commitment to recognizing and supporting the region’s diverse religious and cultural communities, fostering coexistence, and promoting harmony across all parts of Kurdistan society.