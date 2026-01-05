Maduro Pleads Not Guilty in US Court After Dramatic Arrest

Appearing before a federal judge in Manhattan, the 63-year-old said he had been forcibly taken from Venezuela, describing the operation as a “kidnapping,” according to US media reports.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty on Monday to US charges of narco-terrorism during an initial court appearance in New York, two days after his arrest in Caracas in a dramatic US military operation.

Appearing before a federal judge in Manhattan, the 63-year-old said he had been forcibly taken from Venezuela, describing the operation as a “kidnapping,” according to US media reports. “I’m innocent, I’m not guilty. I’m still the president of my country,” Maduro was quoted as saying.

Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, who was detained alongside him, also entered a not-guilty plea.

US forces carried out the operation early Saturday, deploying commandos with air and naval support to seize the couple from their residence in the Venezuelan capital. The arrest followed years of US accusations linking Maduro’s government to drug trafficking and terrorism.

In a series of statements over the weekend, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington was assuming control of Venezuela’s administration, saying the move was aimed at stabilizing the country and rebuilding its vast but deteriorating oil sector.

The developments have sparked international concern. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that all parties must respect “the principles of sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity.”

Regional leaders also condemned the move. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the Americas “do not belong to anyone,” while Colombian President Gustavo Petro warned that US actions risk destabilizing the region, issuing a strongly worded statement opposing foreign intervention.

Maduro, who assumed the presidency in 2013 following the death of Hugo Chavez, has long faced accusations from the United States and the European Union of election manipulation, repression of political opponents, and widespread corruption.

The abrupt end of more than two decades of leftist rule has left Venezuela’s roughly 30 million citizens facing deep uncertainty. On Sunday, around 2,000 Maduro supporters rallied in Caracas, some riding motorcycles and carrying rifles, while waving Venezuelan flags.

On Monday, lawmakers aligned with Maduro chanted “Let’s go, Nico!” inside the National Assembly in a show of support for the ousted leader.

Despite the unrest, the Trump administration signaled it would seek continuity in parts of the existing government, provided senior officials comply with US demands. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, formerly Maduro’s vice president, softened her stance on Sunday, saying she was prepared to cooperate.

US officials indicated there was no intention to install opposition figures previously recognized by Washington as winners of disputed elections, underscoring a shift toward direct US oversight of Venezuela’s transition.