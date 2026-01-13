Germany Downplays Risk of US Military Move on Greenland Despite Trump Remarks

Germany’s foreign minister said there is no sign the US is seriously considering military action against Greenland, despite President Trump’s remarks, as NATO and regional actors focus on Arctic security and diplomacy.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid renewed rhetoric from US President Donald Trump over Greenland, Germany’s top diplomat moved to ease fears of a military escalation, stressing that Berlin sees no concrete signs that Washington is preparing to seize the Arctic territory by force.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday that he saw no evidence suggesting the United States is seriously considering a unilateral military move against Greenland, despite repeated statements by President Donald Trump asserting that Washington would take control of the Danish autonomous territory “one way or the other.”

Trump has promoted the idea of buying or annexing Greenland for years and intensified tensions this week by reiterating his desire to seize the Arctic island. Responding to questions about the possibility of a US attack, Wadephul said he had “no indication that this is being seriously considered.”

“I believe there is a common interest in addressing the security issues that arise in the Arctic region, and that we should and will do so,” Wadephul told reporters following a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Wadephul added that NATO is currently working on developing “more concrete plans” related to Arctic security, noting that these plans will be discussed with US partners.

The remarks came ahead of talks in Washington scheduled for later this week between Rubio and senior diplomats from Denmark and Greenland. On Monday, Greenland’s government reiterated that it would not accept a US takeover “under any circumstance.”

In Washington, members of the US Congress also issued a statement announcing that a delegation will visit Copenhagen on Friday and Saturday, before traveling onward to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons said the delegation will meet business and government leaders to discuss “bolstering Arctic security and promoting stronger trade relations.” Republican Senator Thom Tillis added, “I believe it is critical that Congress stands united in supporting our allies and respecting the sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland.”

Greenland and NATO said on Monday that they are working to strengthen the defense of the Arctic territory, an issue repeatedly cited by Trump. The US president has pointed to growing Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic as justification for Washington taking control of Greenland.

Despite its harsh geography and small population, Greenland has gained significant strategic and economic importance due to its location between the United States and Europe, with roughly one-third of its territory lying within the Arctic Circle—an area witnessing increasing competition among Washington, Moscow, and Beijing.

The island overlooks major North Atlantic trade routes and is believed to hold vast natural resources estimated to be worth more than four trillion dollars. Direct US influence over Greenland would offer strategic leverage over maritime passages and access to these resources.

As diplomatic engagement intensifies and NATO planning advances, Germany’s remarks signal an effort to contain tensions surrounding Greenland, even as the island’s strategic value keeps it at the center of international attention.