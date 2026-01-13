Iraq's Hezbollah: We Will Confront Any Aggression Committed Against Iran

Kata'ib Hezbollah leader al-Hamidawi vowed support for Iran against aggression, warning of severe consequences for instigators, while rejecting US demands to disarm.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Hezbollah Brigades of Iraq (Kata'ib Hezbollah) expressed readiness to support the Islamic Republic of Iran against any form of hostility, according to a statement released by the group’s leadership.

Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, Secretary-General of the Hezbollah Brigades—identified in the report as part of the Iraqi Resistance Front—announced that the group is prepared for “all kinds of cooperation” should Iran face internal or external aggression.

Al-Hamidawi stated that Iran represents the “sanctities of the Islamic Ummah” and vowed to stand alongside the nation against aggressors.

The Secretary-General advised Tehran to disregard “voices by mercenaries” whom he claimed are paid to oppose Iran.

He warned that any entity attempting to ignite a war against the Islamic Republic is “lighting a fire that is difficult to extinguish,” adding that aggressors would “pay the price many times over.”

The statement follows prior warnings from the administration of Donald Trump urging Iraq to dissolve armed groups, demanding they lay down their arms and be excluded from the country's future government.

The previous reports noted that these armed groups have refused to disarm or submit to American pressure.