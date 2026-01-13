Kurdistan Region Meteorology Directorate Forecasts Snowfall in City Centers

Regional Meteorology forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, followed by a cold wave bringing snow to city centers in Sulaimani and Duhok on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop significantly.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology of the Kurdistan Region announced on Tuesday that snowfall is expected in several city centers over the next 48 hours as a cold air mass impacts the area.

According to a forecast released by the directorate, weather conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, will be generally cloudy and rainy. The report cited increased wind speeds and the formation of thunderstorms, with snow initially limited to high mountainous areas.

Regional Meteorology indicated that precipitation levels would increase within the borders of Sulaimani, Duhok, and Halabja governorates, noting that rainfall could at times become moderate to torrential.

The report stated that precipitation would extend to cover all areas of Kurdistan following Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday were predicted to drop by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Regional Meteorology stated that the influence of the rainfall wave will continue, bringing rain to all areas in varying amounts.

This system will be accompanied by the arrival of a cold air mass and a further decline in temperatures.

The forecast announced that snow will fall in the city centers of Sulaimani and Duhok, as well as in the Zakho Administration, the Soran Administration, and Raparin.

Most mountainous areas are also expected to see snow. The directorate stated that the effects of this weather wave are expected to end on Wednesday evening.

The report provided specific temperature data illustrating the cooling trend.

For Tuesday, predicted high temperatures included 13 degrees Celsius in Erbil, 10 degrees in Sulaimani, and 12 degrees in Duhok. Other forecasts for Tuesday included 12 degrees in Halabja, 8 degrees in Soran, and 5 degrees in Haji Omran.

For Wednesday, the directorate predicted significant temperature drops. Erbil is forecast to reach a high of 8 degrees Celsius.

The report listed highs of 4 degrees Celsius for both Sulaimani and Duhok. Additionally, temperatures in Pirmam are expected to drop to 4 degrees, while Haji Omran is forecast to reach 2 degrees.