US Forces Intercept Iranian Missiles and Drones as Tensions Persist Despite Ceasefire

CENTCOM says attacks targeting Kuwait, Bahrain and regional waters were thwarted; Kuwait reports fresh interceptions of hostile projectiles

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones across the Middle East and carried out self-defense strikes against Iranian military assets, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said early Wednesday, as regional tensions continued despite an ongoing ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

In a series of statements posted on X, CENTCOM said American forces successfully defeated several Iranian missile and drone attacks launched on late Tuesday, including projectiles aimed at regional neighbors and U.S. military positions.

According to the command, Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward countries in the Gulf region, but none reached their intended targets. Two missiles fired toward Kuwait either fell short or broke apart during flight, while three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by a joint effort involving U.S. and Bahraini air defense forces.

CENTCOM also reported that its forces shot down three one-way attack drones launched by Iran toward civilian vessels transiting regional waters. In response to the attempted attacks, U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian military ground control station located on Qeshm Island.

“No U.S. personnel were harmed,” CENTCOM said, adding that American forces remain prepared to defend against what it described as “unwarranted Iranian aggression” during the ceasefire period.

Later on Wednesday, CENTCOM announced that another wave of Iranian drones targeting U.S. forces in Kuwait had been intercepted before reaching their objectives.

“U.S. Central Command air defenses successfully downed multiple drones and ensured no American personnel or assets were harmed,” the statement said.

Separately, CENTCOM said U.S. forces disabled an oil tanker attempting to reach an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf. The Botswana-flagged vessel, identified as M/T Lexie, was reportedly sailing toward Kharg Island when it ignored repeated warnings and directions from U.S. forces over a 24-hour period.

The command said a U.S. aircraft ultimately fired a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room, disabling the tanker and preventing it from reaching Iranian waters.

CENTCOM stated that the action was part of maritime blockade measures it has enforced since April 13, targeting traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports. According to the command, U.S. forces have disabled six commercial vessels and redirected 122 others since the blockade began.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s military said on Wednesday that its air defense systems were actively intercepting what it described as “hostile” missile and drone attacks.

“Any sounds of explosions heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting these hostile attacks,” the Kuwaiti military said in a statement posted on X, without identifying the source of the projectiles.

Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA reported that warning sirens sounded across parts of the country for the second time during the night.

The Gulf state, a close U.S. ally that hosts American military forces, has faced repeated attacks since the escalation of conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel earlier this year.

On Monday, Kuwaiti authorities said they had intercepted a barrage of missiles and drones, while the country's Foreign Ministry held Iran “fully responsible” for the attacks.

At the time, CENTCOM said U.S. forces had successfully intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles targeting American personnel stationed in Kuwait, adding that no casualties or damage were reported.

The latest exchanges underscore the fragility of the ceasefire and highlight ongoing security concerns across the Gulf region, where U.S. forces and allied governments remain on high alert amid continued missile and drone threats.