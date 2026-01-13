Iraqi Transport Ministry Denies Suspension of Flights to Iran

By contrast, Dilan Barzan, a Kurdistan24 correspondent in Baghdad, said that according to Baghdad Airport’s radar and the flight schedule for Wednesday, a flight from Tehran to Baghdad has been canceled.

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport refuted reports of a suspension of air travel between Tehran and Baghdad, saying that flights are operating normally.

By contrast, Dilan Barzan, a Kurdistan24 correspondent in Baghdad, said that according to Baghdad Airport’s radar and the flight schedule for Wednesday, a flight from Tehran to Baghdad has been canceled.