CENTCOM Commander Warns Against Escalation in Aleppo, Calls for Protection of Civilians and Critical Infrastructure

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States said it is closely monitoring developments in and around the Syrian city of Aleppo, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint amid renewed security tensions in northern Syria.

In a statement attributed to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper, posted on X on Tuesday, Washington warned against actions that could further escalate the situation, stressing the need to prioritize the protection of civilians and vital infrastructure.

The statement also renewed calls for all relevant actors to return to negotiations and pursue a durable diplomatic resolution through dialogue.

“We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid actions that could further escalate tensions, and prioritize the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure,” the statement said, adding that Syria’s stability is closely linked to broader regional peace.

“A Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors can lead to a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East,” it noted, emphasizing a shared U.S.-Syrian interest in preserving peace and stability across the region.

The renewed violence has also prompted sharp criticism from Kurdish political leaders in northern Syria. Elham Ahmad, Co-chair of the Department of Foreign Relations for the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES), said on Tuesday that sustainable stability in Syria hinges on concrete guarantees for civilian protection, a genuine political settlement, and a serious commitment by Damascus to address the country’s protracted crises.

Speaking at a press conference, Ahmad warned that rhetorical expressions of solidarity are meaningless without tangible actions, urging the international community to pressure the Syrian government to halt military operations and engage in credible dialogue. She accused Damascus of failing to honor its public commitments and criticized what she described as Western silence in the face of ongoing attacks by the Syrian Arab Army.

Ahmad’s remarks come amid a sharp escalation in Aleppo’s Kurdish-majority neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh, which were subjected to intense assaults and a sweeping siege beginning on January 6. The offensive involved heavy use of tanks, artillery, Grad rockets, and suicide drones, after which the Syrian Arab Army declared the areas a closed military zone and imposed an open-ended curfew.

The clashes, primarily between Syrian government forces and Kurdish-led Internal Security Forces, triggered mass displacement, with estimates indicating that more than 140,000 residents fled their homes.

Although a ceasefire was later announced to facilitate evacuations, the violence has deepened concerns over civilian safety and renewed calls for international intervention to prevent further escalation and revive a stalled political process.

The United States maintains a military presence in parts of northern and eastern Syria as part of its stated mission to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS) and to support local partner forces, such as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). At the same time, Washington has repeatedly warned that renewed large-scale violence risks undermining counterterrorism gains, exacerbating humanitarian suffering, and destabilizing neighboring countries.

Aleppo’s strategic location—near key supply routes and front lines—means any escalation could have broader regional repercussions, particularly at a time when the Middle East is already strained by multiple conflicts and diplomatic crises.

CENTCOM’s statement reflects a broader U.S. policy line advocating de-escalation and political engagement under international frameworks. Despite years of diplomacy, talks have stalled, and core issues such as governance, security arrangements, and the return of displaced populations remain unresolved.

As tensions fluctuate on the ground, U.S. officials continue to argue that only a negotiated political solution can ensure long-term stability in Syria and reduce the risk of renewed conflict spilling across borders.