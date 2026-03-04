Senator Lindsey Graham Urges Expanded US-Israeli Strikes on Iran and Hezbollah

Sen. Lindsey Graham called for intensified US-Israeli military action against Iran and Hezbollah, urging President Trump to act before Tehran gains nuclear capabilities.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Lindsey Graham on Tuesday called for expanded US military action against Iran and Hezbollah, urging President Donald Trump to intensify joint operations with Israel before Tehran can acquire nuclear weapons or strengthen its military capabilities.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, after a meeting with Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, Graham said Iran must be stopped “before it gets a nuclear weapon and more power.”

“I don’t want to wait,” Graham said, arguing that the Iranian regime has pursued regional destabilization since 1979 and warning that delay would increase the threat.

Graham revealed that he has urged President Trump to coordinate with Israel to strike Hezbollah, describing the group as responsible for American casualties and calling for retaliation.

“Join Israel to attack Hezbollah,” he said. “Avenge the Marines. America never forgets.”

He alleged that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) assets are present in Beirut and suggested a new joint military operation targeting both Iran and its regional proxies.

The senator predicted that Iran’s current leadership would ultimately fall, saying, “It’s not if, it’s when.”

Graham’s remarks come shortly after Secretary Rubio confirmed a drawdown of US diplomatic staff in Baghdad, Erbil, and Beirut amid escalating hostilities with Iran.

Rubio said approximately 9,000 Americans have departed the region since the start of the conflict, with roughly 1,500 to 1,600 requesting assistance. He also reiterated that the United States’ objective remains preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and dismantling its missile and naval capabilities.

According to Rubio, US Central Command is conducting systematic strikes against Iran’s missile infrastructure, launch systems, and naval assets, with operations proceeding “on or ahead of schedule.”

Graham’s statements signal growing pressure from some US lawmakers for a broader military campaign that targets not only Iran but also its regional allies.