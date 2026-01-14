Ukraine Declares State of Emergency in Energy Sector Amid Russian Attacks

Zelensky orders coordination headquarters in Kyiv and ramps up electricity imports to protect citizens during freezing winter.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Wednesday that a state of emergency will be declared in the country’s energy sector, following sustained Russian attacks on electricity and heating infrastructure amid freezing winter conditions.

Speaking after a high-level meeting on the energy situation, Zelensky said a permanent coordination headquarters would be established in Kyiv to manage the crisis and ensure the rapid restoration of essential services.

The state of emergency will empower authorities to streamline energy operations, maximize support for citizens, and strengthen national resilience.

“The consequences of Russian strikes and deteriorating weather conditions are severe,” Zelensky wrote on X. “Repair crews, energy companies, municipal services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue to work around the clock to restore electricity and heating. Many issues require urgent resolution. I thank everyone involved and working at full efficiency.”

Key measures announced include:

- Assigning the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy to oversee practical support for communities and manage emergency responses.

- Increasing electricity imports and facilitating rapid connection of backup energy equipment through deregulated processes.

- Reviewing curfew regulations to ensure citizens have access to assistance points and businesses can adjust operations.

- Expanding Kyiv’s “Points of Invincibility” – emergency service centers providing electricity, heat, and essential support – while reviewing educational operations in affected areas.

Zelensky emphasized that coherent coordination between state institutions, local authorities, and businesses is essential, noting that “the outcome of each contributes to the collective result for the entire country.”

The announcement comes as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in what experts describe as a winter escalation strategy, aimed at undermining civilian morale and disrupting daily life.

Ukrainian authorities are mobilizing all available resources to maintain energy supplies and protect citizens during the crisis.

“Glory to Ukraine!” Zelensky concluded, reaffirming national resilience in the face of ongoing attacks.