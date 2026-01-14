European Allies Move to Reinforce Greenland as Trump Reiterates Takeover Threats

Germany, France, and Sweden join Denmark in boosting military presence amid growing transatlantic tensions.

31 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Germany and several other European countries are moving to reinforce Greenland’s security, as US President Donald Trump escalates rhetoric about taking control of the Danish Arctic island, a stance that has sharply strained transatlantic relations.

Berlin announced on Wednesday that it would deploy a 13-member Bundeswehr reconnaissance team to Greenland starting Thursday. According to the German Defense Ministry, the mission aims to “explore the framework conditions for possible military contributions to support Denmark in ensuring security in the region.”

France has also confirmed it will take part in a European military mission to the strategically located territory.

Denmark, which governs Greenland as an autonomous territory within the Danish kingdom, has been rallying European and NATO partners in response to Trump’s repeated assertions that the United States should acquire the island, citing alleged threats from Russia and China.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen emerged from talks at the White House on Wednesday vowing to push back firmly against Washington’s position. He urged Washington to pursue “respectful” cooperation over the Arctic territory.

“It is absolutely not necessary for the United States to seize Greenland,” Lokke said, adding that while Danish officials failed to change the US stance, they made clear that Trump’s ambition to “conquer Greenland” runs counter to the interests of the Danish kingdom.

Despite the escalating diplomatic row, Denmark’s defense minister sought to play down the prospect of direct confrontation. Troels Lund Poulsen described the idea of a US military offensive in Greenland as “very hypothetical,” stressing that an attack by one NATO member against another was highly unlikely.

“I consider it unlikely that a NATO country would attack another NATO country,” he said.

Nevertheless, Copenhagen confirmed earlier on Wednesday that it is bolstering its military presence in Greenland, deploying additional aircraft, vessels, and soldiers, including contributions from NATO allies.

Sweden announced it would send officers to Greenland at Denmark’s request, while Poulsen said several allied countries would deploy personnel either immediately or in the coming days.

“Several of our partners and NATO allies will be going to Greenland, either as early as this evening or in the coming days,” Poulsen said, noting that each country would communicate details of its deployment independently.

In an effort to de-escalate the crisis, Rasmussen and Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, held talks in Washington with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The discussions come as European capitals seek to contain a dispute that has unsettled NATO cohesion and raised questions about security and sovereignty in the Arctic.

Trump’s insistence on acquiring Greenland—an idea he has repeatedly defended on strategic grounds—continues to fuel uncertainty, even as European allies close ranks behind Denmark to signal unity and deter any challenge to the island’s status.