President Barzani Meets U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack to Discuss Syria's Dossier

Talks in Erbil focus on de-escalation, dialogue, and guarantees for Kurdish rights in Syria’s future

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Saturday received Tom Barrack, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to Syria, in Pirmam, Erbil, to discuss the situation in Syria and recent developments on the ground.

The meeting was also attended by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. Ambassador Barrack conveyed President Trump’s greetings and respect to President Barzani and expressed appreciation for his role in supporting the peace process and helping to de-escalate recent tensions in Syria.

According to a statement published by President Barzani's office, the discussions focused on the evolving situation in Syria and the latest field developments.

Both sides underscored that resolving the country’s challenges requires reliance on dialogue, mutual understanding, and peaceful approaches rather than confrontation.

President Barzani, for his part, thanked the United States for its efforts in assisting Syrian parties toward resolving outstanding issues.

Barzani emphasized that ensuring the political and cultural rights of the Kurdish people must be a fundamental component of any future settlement in Syria.

The meeting comes amid continued diplomatic efforts to stabilize Syria and encourage inclusive political solutions following renewed tensions in several parts of the country.