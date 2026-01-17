President Macron Calls for Halt to Syrian Offensive, Urges Integration of SDF to Preserve Unity

French president says attacking forces that fought ISIS undermines stability, welcomes decree on Kurdish rights as a step forward.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday called for an immediate halt to military operations by Syrian authorities and stressed that a unified and stable Syria can only be achieved through the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), not by waging war against groups that fought the Islamic State (ISIS) alongside international partners.

In a statement published on his X account late Saturday, Macron said that Syria’s unity and stability depend on incorporating the SDF into the state framework, warning that continued military action against Kurdish-led forces would undermine prospects for peace.

“The attack launched by the Syrian authorities must stop immediately,” he said, adding that France and Europe “cannot support the continuation of such an approach.”

Macron emphasized that those being targeted had played a key role in defeating ISIS, fighting alongside France and its allies during years of conflict. He warned that confronting these forces risks further destabilizing the country at a sensitive moment, as Syria seeks to move beyond prolonged war and fragmentation.

The French president said a comprehensive political agreement remains possible, pointing to the presidential decree issued a day earlier recognizing Kurdish rights as “a step in the right direction.”

He underscored that such measures must be part of a broader negotiated process aimed at national reconciliation and lasting stability.

Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting negotiations that uphold Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, stressing that Paris would continue its diplomatic efforts to advance this path.

“This is the position of a country that is a friend of Syria and of the Syrian people,” he said.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led SDF, as well as growing international concern over the risk of renewed conflict. Western officials have repeatedly warned that military escalation could derail efforts to reach a political settlement and jeopardize gains made against ISIS, particularly in northern and northeastern Syria.

France, a member of the US-led coalition against ISIS, has long advocated for an inclusive political solution in Syria that guarantees the rights of all components, including Kurds, while preserving the country’s sovereignty and territorial unity.

Earlier in the day, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held a phone conversation with President Macron, during which both leaders expressed strong concern over recent tensions and escalations in Syria. The discussion also covered developments in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the broader Middle East, with particular attention given to the situation in northern Syria.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, both Barzani and Macron highlighted the urgent need for all parties in Syria to de-escalate the situation and work toward reducing violence.

They reaffirmed their support for resuming dialogue to implement the March 10 agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF, while emphasizing the importance of protecting civilians amid ongoing instability.

President Barzani stressed the necessity of guaranteeing the political and cultural rights of the Kurdish people in Syria’s future constitution. Macron praised Barzani’s role and efforts in mediating the crisis, noting his commitment to stabilizing the situation and preventing further escalation.

The statement added that Barzani expressed gratitude for Macron’s and France’s continued support in maintaining regional stability and mitigating risks to security in Syria and neighboring areas.

Both leaders reiterated that dialogue, protection of civilians, and respect for inclusive political agreements are essential to achieving lasting peace in Syria.

This phone call comes amid renewed tensions in northern Syria, where clashes between Syrian government forces and Kurdish-led groups, including the SDF, have raised concerns about a potential escalation.