Kurdistan President Holds Phone Talks with French President, Urges Protection of Kurdish Rights in Syria

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, during which both leaders expressed strong concern over recent tensions and escalations in Syria. The discussion also covered developments in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the broader Middle East, with particular attention given to the situation in northern Syria.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, both Barzani and Macron highlighted the urgent need for all parties in Syria to de-escalate the situation and work toward reducing violence.

They reaffirmed their support for resuming dialogue to implement the March 10 agreement between the Syrian government and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), while emphasizing the importance of protecting civilians amid ongoing instability.

President Barzani stressed the necessity of guaranteeing the political and cultural rights of the Kurdish people in Syria’s future constitution. Macron praised Barzani’s role and efforts in mediating the crisis, noting his commitment to stabilizing the situation and preventing further escalation.

The statement added that Barzani expressed gratitude for Macron’s and France’s continued support in maintaining regional stability and mitigating risks to security in Syria and neighboring areas.

Both leaders reiterated that dialogue, protection of civilians, and respect for inclusive political agreements are essential to achieving lasting peace in Syria.

This phone call comes amid renewed tensions in northern Syria, where clashes between Syrian government forces and Kurdish-led groups, including the SDF, have raised concerns about a potential escalation.

International diplomatic efforts, including high-level meetings in Erbil between President Masoud Barzani, U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, and other Kurdish leaders earlier in the day, aim to coordinate strategies to stabilize the region and safeguard Kurdish rights while countering residual ISIS threats.

President Barzani’s engagement with international partners, including France and the United States, underscores the Kurdistan Region’s active role in promoting dialogue, protecting minority rights, and supporting inclusive political solutions in Syria and the wider Middle East.