UN, Global Financial and Security Leaders Attend Davos Summit

13 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The 56th World Economic Forum is scheduled to convene in Switzerland this week, gathering the heads of major international organizations, financial institutions, and security alliances under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue."

The forum, running from January 19 to January 23, aims to serve as a significant milestone for international cooperation.

According to released information, nearly 3,000 leaders and personalities from various sectors representing 130 countries are expected to participate in this session.

The gathering will include a substantial political contingent, with predictions indicating the attendance of 400 top political leaders. Among these are 65 presidents and prime ministers, as well as six leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

The United Nations will be represented by its highest leadership. Secretary-General António Guterres heads the delegation of international officials.

He will be joined by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), and Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The provided list of high-level participants also identifies Alexander De Croo as the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Dr. Barham Salih as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Leaders of the global financial architecture are also scheduled to be present in Davos to engage in economic dialogue.

The list of participants includes Ajay S. Banga, President of the World Bank, and Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

They will be joined by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director of the World Trade Organization (WTO), and Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

On the security and regional cooperation front, the forum will host Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO.

Jassem Al-Budaiwi, the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, is also confirmed to attend, underscoring the event's focus on integrating security perspectives into the broader global dialogue.