Kurdistan Region Meteorology Directorate Forecasts Continued Snowfall, Temperature Drops

Meteorologists forecast continued snow in mountains and rain in Raparin until Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop 2-4 degrees Celsius, with clearing skies expected by Tuesday afternoon.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology of the Kurdistan Region announced on Monday that snowfall in the mountainous districts is expected to persist until Tuesday morning, accompanied by a broader wave of precipitation and a distinct decline in temperatures across the region.

In a statement released regarding the weather outlook for Monday, and the following day, the directorate detailed a reactivated weather system that will bring rain, drizzle, and snow to various administrations before clearing significantly by Tuesday afternoon.

According to the latest announcement from the Forecasting Department of the General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology, the weather conditions for Monday are characterized by partly to completely cloudy skies.

The department indicated that the meteorological wave covering the region would become active again starting in the afternoon hours of Monday.

This reactivation is expected to generate renewed precipitation, primarily in the form of drizzle across various areas, while the high border mountainous zones will continue to experience snowfall.

The report provided specific geographical details regarding the intensity of the precipitation. The Forecasting Department stated that the Raparin Administration, along with parts of the Soran Administration, are projected to witness a higher rate of rainfall compared to other districts in the Kurdistan Region.

In these specific areas, the mode of precipitation is forecast to be moderate, contrasting with the lighter activity expected elsewhere.

In terms of atmospheric conditions, the directorate reported that wind speeds on Monday would range from gentle to moderate, clocking in between 10 and 20 kilometers per hour. However, the forecast noted that wind speeds could intermittently increase, reaching more than 20 kilometers per hour at times.

The prevailing wind direction was identified as northeasterly. Visibility across the region is expected to remain between 7 and 8 kilometers for the duration of the day.

A significant feature of the current weather pattern is a marked reduction in temperatures. The General Directorate stated that temperatures on Monday are 2 to 4 degrees Celsius lower than those recorded yesterday. The announcement included a comprehensive list of forecasted temperatures for major cities and districts, highlighting the cooling trend.

In the capital city of Erbil, the temperature is forecast to reach 10 degrees Celsius. In Sulaimani, the temperature is expected to be slightly lower at 8 degrees Celsius, while Duhok is forecast to reach 9 degrees Celsius.

The city of Halabja is also expected to see a high of 8 degrees Celsius. In the northern district of Zakho, temperatures are predicted to reach 10 degrees Celsius, while Akre and Chamchamal are forecast to reach 8 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The forecast for high-altitude and mountainous locations reflects significantly colder conditions. Pirmam is expected to record a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, while Soran is forecast to reach 5 degrees Celsius. The coldest conditions are predicted for the border area of Haji Omran, where the temperature is expected to drop to minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the Forecasting Department provided an outlook indicating a gradual cessation of the current wave. The report stated that rain is expected to end during the early morning hours over the majority of the Kurdistan Region.

However, meteorologists warned of the possibility of fog formation in the morning, which would significantly impact visibility. While general visibility is projected to be between 7 and 9 kilometers on Tuesday, the directorate noted that during periods of fog, visibility could drop to less than 2 kilometers.

The report outlined specific exceptions to the general clearing trend for Tuesday morning.

Parts of the Sulaimani and Halabja governorates are expected to experience a little rain through the morning hours. However, by the noon hours, the influence of the weather wave is forecast to end generally across the entire region. Following the dissipation of the system, the sky is expected to change to clear with scattered clouds.

Despite the clearing skies, the cooling trend is projected to continue into Tuesday.

The General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology predicts that temperatures will drop by another 2 to 4 degrees Celsius compared to Monday’s readings. Wind conditions for Tuesday are forecast to remain northeasterly, with speeds settling into a gentle to moderate range of 5 to 15 kilometers per hour as the system exits the area.