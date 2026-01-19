Kurdistan24 Reveals Potential Candidates for Hasakah Governor Post

According to the source, three individuals are being considered for the post: Mazloum Abdi, General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF); Dr. Farid Sadoun, academic and university professor; and Salah Badreddin, Kurdish politician.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - An informed source told Kurdistan24 that preparations are underway to designate the new Governor of Hasakah in Western Kurdistan.

According to the source, three individuals are being considered for the post: Mazloum Abdi, General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF); Dr. Farid Sadoun, academic and university professor; and Salah Badreddin, Kurdish politician.

The source also noted that parliamentary seats allocated to Hasakah Governorate are being determined, and that a new government is expected to be formed in Syria in February.

Kurdish officials are expected to occupy several positions, including the Ministry of Education or Ministry of Higher Education, as well as Assistant Minister of Interior and Assistant Minister of Defense.

No official confirmations have yet been issued regarding the appointments.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information emerges.