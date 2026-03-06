Kurdistan Region President, UAE leader Discuss Regional Tensions

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed discussed regional tensions, stressing diplomacy to prevent escalation and reaffirming cooperation between the UAE, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

19 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the latest regional developments and the risks posed by escalating conflict during a phone call on Friday.

According to Kurdistan Region Presidency, President Nechirvan Barzani held the telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to review the rapidly evolving situation in the region and the potential consequences of the ongoing tensions.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the latest developments and the dangerous repercussions of the war. Both sides expressed deep concern over the possible expansion of the conflict and emphasized the importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and preserve stability and calm across the region.

In another part of the discussion, they also addressed relations between the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as ways to advance joint cooperation across various sectors.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the historic and friendly relations between them.

President Nechirvan Barzani also expressed appreciation for the support and assistance the United Arab Emirates has provided to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

He additionally conveyed his hopes for continued peace and prosperity for the people and the state of the United Arab Emirates.