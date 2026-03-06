Trump: No Deal with Iran Without ‘Unconditional Surrender’

US President Donald Trump said there will be “no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender,” adding that the US and its allies would help rebuild Iran after a new leadership is selected.

32 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump declared that no agreement with Iran would be possible unless Tehran accepts “unconditional surrender,” while indicating that Washington and its allies would later work to rebuild the country.

In a post published on the Truth Social platform, Trump outlined his position regarding the ongoing conflict and the future of Iran’s leadership.

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Trump wrote.

He added that after such an outcome, a new leadership would be selected for the country.

“After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” he stated.

Trump also asserted that Iran could have a prosperous future following such changes.

“IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE,” he wrote, concluding his message with the phrase: “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).”

He ended the post by writing: “Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump’s statement underscores his administration’s position that any agreement with Iran would require unconditional surrender followed by the installation of new leadership.