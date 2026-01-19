Kremlin Confirms Putin Invited to Trump’s “Board of Peace” for Gaza Reconstruction

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Moscow is seeking to clarify details with Washington over Putin’s invitation to Trump’s “Board of Peace.”

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join a new US-led initiative, the so-called “Board of Peace,” intended to oversee governance and reconstruction in postwar Gaza, the Kremlin confirmed Monday.

“President Putin also received an invitation to join this Board of Peace,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, including AFP, adding that Russia was seeking to “clarify all the nuances” of the offer with Washington.

The initiative, spearheaded by US President Donald Trump, is part of a broader effort by his administration to engage international figures in postwar Gaza.

According to the White House, the “Board of Peace” will focus on governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilization. Trump himself will chair the main board.

Other confirmed members include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s special negotiator Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, billionaire financier Marc Rowan, World Bank president Ajay Banga, and Robert Gabriel of the National Security Council.

Complementing the board, the administration announced two additional entities: the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, composed of Palestinian technocrats tasked with restoring public services and civil institutions, and the Gaza Executive Board, designed to support governance and service delivery.

The executive board includes figures such as UN humanitarian coordinator Sigrid Kaag, Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and representatives from Qatar, Egypt, Israel, and the UAE.

In addition to Putin, several world leaders reportedly received invitations to participate in the initiative, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Jordanian King Abdullah II. Other invitees span Europe, Latin America, and Asia, reflecting the administration’s effort to assemble a global coalition.

Analysts note that the initiative represents an unusual blend of state actors, former leaders, private financiers, and international technocrats, highlighting the US strategy to exert direct influence on post-conflict governance while encouraging investment and stabilization efforts.

The invitations to Putin and other world leaders come amid heightened tensions in Gaza, following recent conflicts that have left the territory’s infrastructure severely damaged and governance systems under strain.

By including figures from Russia, the Middle East, Europe, and beyond, Washington appears to be signaling an intention to position the initiative as both inclusive and international in scope.

While the plan has been welcomed by some as a creative approach to post-conflict reconstruction, Moscow has not yet confirmed whether Putin will accept the invitation.

The White House has emphasized that the “Board of Peace” and related entities will operate alongside existing international mechanisms, aiming to complement United Nations and regional efforts in stabilizing Gaza and supporting the restoration of essential services.