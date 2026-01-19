Erdogan Praises Syrian Army Offensive, Welcomes Ceasefire with Kurdish Forces

The comments come amid heightened tensions in Syria following deadly clashes that erupted about two weeks ago between Syrian Arab Army and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday praised the Syrian Arab Army for what he described as a “carefully managed” offensive to retake Kurdish-held areas in northeastern Syria, despite what he said were provocations during the operation.

Speaking publicly, Erdogan said the Syrian Arab Army had handled the sensitive campaign responsibly, avoiding actions that could undermine its position. “Despite provocations, the Syrian army has passed a successful test, avoiding actions that would put them in the wrong when they are in the right,” he said.

The comments come amid heightened tensions in Syria following deadly clashes that erupted about two weeks ago between Syrian Arab Army and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The fighting followed the failure of both sides to meet a year-end deadline to integrate Kurdish fighters into the central military command in Damascus.

In the days that followed, Syrian Arab Army expelled the SDF from parts of Aleppo before advancing eastward, triggering further clashes. The escalation ended late Sunday when Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced a ceasefire agreement aimed at integrating Kurdish fighters (Sharvan) and administrative bodies into state institutions.

Erdogan welcomed the agreement, describing it as a significant step toward long-term stability. “The principle of one state, one army is indispensable for stability,” he said, calling the ceasefire and integration deal “a very important achievement for lasting peace and stability in Syria.”

Turkey has long opposed the US-backed SDF, viewing it as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Turkish officials have repeatedly cited the group as a major security threat along Turkey’s 900-kilometre border with Syria.

Erdogan urged the swift implementation of the agreement, warning against delays. “There is no excuse for stalling or playing for time. The era of terror in our region is over. No one should miscalculate,” he said.