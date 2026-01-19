US Senator Lindsey Graham Warns of Renewed Sanctions Over Syrian Military Advance

In a statement posted on social media, Graham said he would push for the reactivation of the Caesar Act sanctions “on steroids” if the military operations persist, arguing that Syrian authorities are ignoring warnings from US officials.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – US Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday warned that Washington could move to reimpose and intensify sanctions on Syria if government forces continue advancing north toward the city of Raqqa.

In a statement posted on social media, Graham said he would push for the reactivation of the Caesar Act sanctions “on steroids” if the military operations persist, arguing that Syrian authorities are ignoring warnings from US officials.

“Apparently no one in Syria is listening to me or other US government officials,” Graham said, adding that continued advances would result in “bone-crushing sanctions” and cause long-term damage to relations between the United States and Syria’s new government.

The Republican senator said he had attempted to take a fair approach toward the new Syrian leadership but claimed his efforts had been disregarded. He warned that further military action could trigger a serious confrontation with the US Senate and permanently undermine bilateral relations.

Graham concluded by urging Syrian authorities to halt their advance, saying that reversing course could help salvage ties with Washington. “I hope you choose wisely,” he said.

Mazloum Abdi in a televised message on Sunday said that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were targeted in a planned January 6 attack that caused heavy casualties and civilian displacement, despite the SDF not seeking conflict. He said efforts to prevent escalation failed, prompting a redeployment of forces to protect civilians.

Abdi added that further details would be shared ahead of the ceasefire talks in Damascus and after his meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa, reaffirming the SDF’s commitment to defending the region through political and defensive means.