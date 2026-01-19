Donald Trump, Ahmed Sharaa Discuss Kurdish Rights in Phone Call

Both sides underscored the need to guarantee the rights and protection of the Kurdish people within the framework of the Syrian state, emphasizing inclusivity as a key element of long-term stability.

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa held a telephone conversation on Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss recent developments in Syria and broader regional issues.

According to a statement, the two leaders stressed the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial unity and sovereignty, while supporting ongoing efforts aimed at achieving stability across the country.

Both sides underscored the need to guarantee the rights and protection of the Kurdish people within the framework of the Syrian state, emphasizing inclusivity as a key element of long-term stability.

The call also highlighted continued cooperation between Syria and the United States in combating ISIS and eliminating its remaining threats.

President Sharaa and President Trump expressed a shared aspiration for a strong and unified Syria capable of addressing regional and international challenges. The discussion further emphasized the importance of granting Syria a new opportunity to move toward a more stable and prosperous future.