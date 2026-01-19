Al-Monitor: Trump Urges End to Syria–SDF Violence, Secures Pledge to Avoid Hasakah

The call followed a meeting between Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi to finalize a ceasefire agreement announced earlier, with both sides agreeing to continue cooperation against ISIS.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – US President Donald Trump urged Syria’s interim President Ahmed Sharaa to halt ongoing violence between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during a phone call on Monday, sources told Al-Monitor. Trump reportedly secured a pledge from Sharaa not to enter the city of Hasakah as Syrian forces advanced nearby.

In a readout of the call, the Syrian presidency said both sides stressed the need to guarantee the rights and protection of the Kurdish people within the framework of the Syrian state. The White House has not issued an official statement.

The call followed a meeting between Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi to finalize a ceasefire agreement announced earlier, with both sides agreeing to continue cooperation against ISIS. Despite the deal, clashes continued in several areas, with the Syrian army imposing a curfew in Shaddadi.

Meanwhile, demonstrations were held in Erbil outside the US Consulate, where protesters waved Kurdistan flags and called on Washington to condemn Syrian army operations in Kurdish areas. Analysts warn that continued fighting could create conditions for an ISIS resurgence, as the militant group remains active in parts of Syria.