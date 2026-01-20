Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani, Azerbaijani President Meet in Davos to Boost Bilateral Ties

Leaders discuss investment, trade, and regional developments, including concerns over Syria.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Tuesday with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where the two leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

In the meeting, both sides agreed on the need to further develop cooperation, particularly in the fields of investment and trade, underscoring the potential for expanding economic partnerships between the Kurdistan Region and Azerbaijan.

President Aliyev highlighted the long-standing and friendly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kurdistan, and extended an official invitation to Prime Minister Barzani to visit Baku.

He also expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to open a consulate general in Erbil, signaling a step toward deepening diplomatic engagement.

Prime Minister Barzani, for his part, reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s desire to enhance coordination and cooperation with Azerbaijan, stressing mutual interests and shared opportunities for closer ties.

Regional developments were also discussed, with particular attention to the situation in Syria. Barzani voiced concern over the ongoing conflict and military escalation, warning of their broader implications for regional stability.

The meeting reflected both sides’ intent to advance political, economic, and diplomatic relations while maintaining dialogue on pressing regional challenges.

Prime Minister Barzani on Monday delivered a speech following the opening of the Kurdistan House in Davos, underlining the Kurdistan Region’s continued participation in the World Economic Forum and its efforts to strengthen international ties.

“I am pleased that we were able to meet again in Davos,” Barzani said, noting that the Kurdistan Region delegation has taken part in the forum for many years. He described the World Economic Forum as one of the world’s most important platforms for political and economic leaders to exchange views on global challenges and opportunities.

The prime minister stressed that Davos offers a valuable opportunity for the Kurdistan Region to engage with presidents, government officials, and decision-makers from around the world, helping to reinforce political and economic relations.

He also highlighted the forum’s importance for Kurdistan Region businessmen and investors, saying it enables them to build connections with international partners and attract foreign investment to the Region.