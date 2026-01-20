Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation Urges Unified Kurdish Action in Support of Western Kurdistan

The confederation reiterated its longstanding position, inspired by the principles emphasized by President Masoud Barzani, of protecting the Kurdish people and safeguarding Kurdish national dignity.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation (KDC) on Tuesday called on Kurds living abroad to unite and take peaceful action in response to ongoing developments in Western Kurdistan (Rojava), reaffirming its commitment to defending Kurdish rights across all parts of Kurdistan.

In a statement, the KDC said it remains a platform for unifying the Kurdish voice in the diaspora and stressed its responsibility to speak out at what it described as a critical moment for the Kurdish people. The confederation reiterated its longstanding position, inspired by the principles emphasized by President Masoud Barzani, of protecting the Kurdish people and safeguarding Kurdish national dignity.

The KDC condemned attacks by the Syrian Arab Army and its factions in Kurdish areas of Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), warning of their impact on civilians and regional stability. The confederation highlighted the sacrifices made by Kurdish forces in the fight against ISIS, describing the protection of civilians as an international responsibility.

Calling for unity, the KDC urged Kurds in the diaspora to participate in lawful and peaceful demonstrations and civil activities in support of the people of Western Kurdistan. It also encouraged diaspora communities to engage governments, parliaments, and international institutions through responsible and non-violent means to press for an end to violence and the protection of civilians from displacement.

The confederation announced that it has submitted formal letters and detailed reports on the situation in Western Kurdistan to European decision-making bodies and international organizations, underscoring its belief that political dialogue—not force—is the path to securing legitimate rights.

As part of its mobilization efforts, the KDC announced that it is organizing large-scale demonstrations in the German cities of Cologne and Hanover and has called on Kurds across the diaspora to participate actively.

The statement concluded with a call for solidarity with the people of Western Kurdistan and a renewed appeal to prevent further humanitarian suffering.