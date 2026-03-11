Iraqi PM Holds Phone Call with Iranian President, Discusses Security Developments

The Iraqi prime minister condemned what he described as an unjust war targeting Iran and emphasized Iraq’s commitment to preserving security and stability in the region.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, held a phone call with Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, during which they discussed the latest security developments and bilateral relations between their countries.

In a statement released by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday, Al-Sudani, on behalf of the Iraqi government and people, extended condolences to the Iranian president and the Iranian people over the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, members of his family, and several Iranian citizens.

The Iraqi prime minister condemned what he described as an unjust war targeting Iran and emphasized Iraq’s commitment to preserving security and stability in the region.

Al-Sudani also expressed Iraq’s readiness to mobilize efforts aimed at ending the war and returning to diplomatic solutions and peaceful settlements, warning that the continued use of force threatens international stability.

Addressing Iraq’s territorial sovereignty, Al-Sudani said the Iraqi government would not allow any party to use the country’s territory as a platform to launch attacks against Iran.

He added that any attack carried out on Iraqi territory would constitute a clear violation of national sovereignty and security and would be completely unacceptable, noting that such actions undermine Iraq’s efforts to promote peace and dialogue.

In response, Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for the Iraqi government’s firm stance in rejecting violence and supporting efforts to establish peace. He also reaffirmed Iran’s gratitude for Iraq’s efforts and stressed the importance of respecting Iraq’s sovereignty and safeguarding the security of its territory.