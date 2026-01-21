KRG’s PM Masrour Barzani, UK Security Adviser Discuss ISIS Threats, Call for Syria Ceasefire in Davos

KRG PM Barzani & UK Security Adviser met in Davos. They discussed regional security, strengthening KRG-UK coordination, countering ISIS threats, and emphasized need for Syria ceasefire and peaceful resolutions.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As part of his ongoing meetings in Davos, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), met today, Wednesday, with Jonathan Powell, the UK National Security Adviser.

During the meeting, the security situation in Iraq and the wider region was discussed. Both sides agreed on the importance of strengthening coordination between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, they emphasized the necessity of countering terrorism and addressing the ongoing threats and dangers posed by ISIS terrorists.

Both parties also stressed the need to bring an end to the military clashes and confrontations in Syria, highlighting the importance of resolving issues through peaceful means and mutual understanding.