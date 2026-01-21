PM Barzani, top Bahrain Delegation Discuss Expanding Ties and Regional Stability at Davos

Both sides exchanged views on developments in Iraq and the latest situation in Syria, stressing the importance of preserving peace and stability, de-escalating tensions, and resolving disputes through dialogue.

27 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with a senior delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the Kurdistan Region’s regional and international partnerships, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Bahraini delegation included Prince Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the King’s representative and Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office; Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy; and Abdulla Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce. Discussions focused on expanding bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Bahrain across a range of sectors, including economic cooperation, trade, and investment.

The meeting also addressed the broader political and security situation in the region. Both sides exchanged views on developments in Iraq and the latest situation in Syria, stressing the importance of preserving peace and stability, de-escalating tensions, and resolving disputes through dialogue. Particular emphasis was placed on respecting the rights of the Kurdish people and other communities in Syria.

The KRG has in recent years sought to diversify its diplomatic and economic ties with Gulf countries, viewing them as key partners for investment, trade, and regional stability. Prime Minister Barzani’s participation in the World Economic Forum provides a platform to engage with international and regional leaders, promote economic cooperation, and discuss shared security challenges. Bahrain, a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, has been expanding its economic diplomacy in the region, including engagement with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, amid ongoing efforts to support stability and development in the Middle East.