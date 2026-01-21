PM Barzani Highlights Kurdistan Region’s Investment Potential in Davos

Addressing a gathering of international investors, business leaders, and long-standing partners, Prime Minister Barzani outlined the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) vision for economic growth, energy reform, and regional stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday attended a dinner reception hosted by KAR Group on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, aimed at promoting investment opportunities in the Kurdistan Region’s energy sector.

Addressing a gathering of international investors, business leaders, and long-standing partners, Prime Minister Barzani outlined the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) vision for economic growth, energy reform, and regional stability. He emphasized that sustained economic development has been a cornerstone of security and political stability in the Kurdistan Region.

“I believe that economic development can lead to more political and security stability in all regions, and what we have in Kurdistan is living proof of that,” Barzani said, thanking KAR Group Chairman Sheikh Baz Karim for hosting the event and acknowledging investors who have contributed to the Region’s progress over the years.

The Prime Minister highlighted the Kurdistan Region’s strategic location at the heart of the Middle East and its role as a bridge between ancient civilizations, noting that its natural resources and reform-driven policies make it an attractive destination for investment across multiple sectors.

Focusing on the energy sector, Barzani pointed to major reforms that have significantly improved electricity supply. He noted that while Iraq as a whole still lacks nationwide 24-hour power, the Kurdistan Region has made rapid progress in recent years.

“Within just two years of implementing reforms, we are now close to providing 24-hour electricity across Kurdistan, including remote and isolated villages,” he said, adding that most major cities already enjoy round-the-clock power and that full coverage is expected by the end of the year.

Prime Minister Barzani also reaffirmed the KRG’s commitment to expanding investment in oil and gas, describing energy as a key priority in ongoing political discussions in Baghdad amid efforts to form a new federal government.

“Energy will be one of the main areas of negotiation,” he said, while reassuring investors that the Kurdistan Region remains fully committed to its partnerships and contractual obligations.

“I would like to reassure all of you that Kurdistan is committed to all the contracts we have with our partners, and we will honor them,” Barzani stated, inviting investors to revisit the Region and explore its growing potential.

The reception underscored the KRG’s continued outreach to global investors and its efforts to position the Kurdistan Region as a reliable, reform-oriented hub for energy development and broader economic cooperation in the Middle East.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani speaking at the dinner, Jan. 21, 2026. (Photo: KRG)