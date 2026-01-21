President Barzani, Qatari Emir Discuss Regional Developments, Stress Dialogue to Prevent Escalation

President Barzani and the Qatari Emir also highlighted the necessity of preventing any ethnic conflict between Arabs and Kurds, warning that such a development could have serious and far-reaching consequences for the region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani and Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the latest political developments in the region, with a particular focus on the rapidly evolving situation in Syria, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

During the call, both leaders underscored the importance of maintaining regional stability and security amid growing tensions. They expressed shared concern over the dangers posed by the escalation of violence and emphasized the need to intensify efforts to halt the ongoing fighting.

President Barzani and the Qatari Emir also highlighted the necessity of preventing any ethnic conflict between Arabs and Kurds, warning that such a development could have serious and far-reaching consequences for the region.

Concluding their discussion, both leaders agreed that dialogue, mutual understanding, and peaceful engagement remain the only viable path forward, stressing that any solution must safeguard the rights of all communities involved.