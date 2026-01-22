Iraq Confirms Secure Plan to Transfer ISIS Prisoners from Syria

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Thursday, Interior Ministry spokesperson Miqdad Miri said the transfer process is proceeding as planned, with prisoners to be distributed among prisons in Nasiriyah, Hillah, and Nineveh provinces.

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq’s Interior Ministry has confirmed the implementation of a comprehensive plan to transfer ISIS prisoners from Syria to secure detention facilities inside the country, emphasizing strong security measures and close coordination among Iraqi forces.

Miri explained that approximately 7,000 ISIS prisoners will be transferred weekly. Of that number, around 5,000 are foreign nationals, while roughly 2,000 are Iraqi citizens.

To ensure border security during the transfers, the Iraqi authorities have deployed three defensive security lines along the Syrian border. According to Miri, the first line is overseen by border guards, the second by the Iraqi army, and the third by the Popular Mobilization Forces.

“The Interior Ministry has sufficient forces and military equipment deployed along the borders, and no security violations have been recorded in these areas,” Miri said.

He also highlighted the high level of coordination between federal security forces and the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces, particularly in Sinjar and Nineveh province, stressing that joint efforts are ongoing to maintain stability and prevent any security threats.

The Interior Ministry says these measures reflect Iraq’s commitment to counterterrorism, border protection, and regional security as it works with partners to ensure ISIS detainees remain securely held.