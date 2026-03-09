Kurdistan Region’s Counter Terrorism Directorate: Three Bomb-Laden Drones Shot Down Over Erbil

In a statement, the CTD said the drones were downed at approximately 10:24 p.m. before they could reach their intended targets.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Coalition forces intercepted and shot down three bomb-laden drones over Erbil late Monday night, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD).

In a statement, the CTD said the drones were downed at approximately 10:24 p.m. before they could reach their intended targets.

Debris from one of the destroyed drones fell near the UAE Consulate in Erbil, but authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported.

Officials did not immediately provide further details regarding the origin of the drones or the intended targets.