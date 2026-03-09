Trump Says War with Iran Will Be ‘Short-Term Excursion,’ Calls for ‘Ultimate Victory’

Speaking at a gathering of congressional Republicans at his golf club in Doral, Trump said the military action was undertaken to eliminate key targets and suggested that the campaign would not last long.

43 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the ongoing conflict with Iran would be a “short-term excursion,” while stressing that the United States and Israel had not yet achieved a complete victory against Tehran.

“We took a little excursion because we felt we had to do that to get rid of some people. And I think you'll see it's going to be a short-term excursion,” Trump said in a speech.

His remarks added uncertainty about the timeline of the conflict after he earlier told CBS News that the war was “very complete, pretty much,” comments that had briefly boosted stock markets and pushed oil prices lower.

During his address, Trump reiterated claims that U.S. and Israeli operations had severely damaged Iran’s military capabilities, including its navy, air force, and missile program.

However, he emphasized that the campaign was not yet finished.

“We've already won in many ways, but we haven't won enough,” Trump said, calling for what he described as an “ultimate victory” over Iran.

Trump also referenced the killing of Iran’s former supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian figures, saying the United States would continue military pressure.

“The United States will not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated,” he added.