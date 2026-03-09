Rubio Condemns Attacks in Kurdistan Region, Urges Iraq to Protect US Diplomatic Facilities

Pigott added that Rubio “strongly condemned terrorist attacks by Iran and terrorist militia groups in Iraq, including in the Kurdistan Region,” underscoring Washington’s concern over the security situation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday condemned attacks by Iran and militias in Iraq, including incidents in the Kurdistan Region, while urging Baghdad to ensure the protection of U.S. diplomatic personnel and facilities.

During a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Rubio stressed the importance of safeguarding American diplomatic missions amid heightened regional tensions following the recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

According to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Rubio “reiterated the importance of the Iraqi government taking all possible measures to safeguard U.S. diplomatic personnel and facilities.”

Pigott added that Rubio “strongly condemned terrorist attacks by Iran and terrorist militia groups in Iraq, including in the Kurdistan Region,” underscoring Washington’s concern over the security situation.

The remarks come as tensions have escalated across Iraq and the wider region. In recent days, Iran has carried out strikes targeting Kurdish Iranian militant groups in northern Iraq, while protests have erupted in Baghdad over the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Demonstrators have attempted to storm Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the U.S. embassy and key government institutions. Iraqi authorities said some protesters fired live rounds, injuring security personnel guarding the area.

The situation unfolds amid broader political tensions in Iraq, where U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iraqi leaders against replacing Sudani with former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki, who maintains close ties with Iran.