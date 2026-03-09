Airstrike on PMF Base in Kirkuk Leaves Five Dead, 18 Injured

Jawdat Asaf, the PMF spokesperson in Kirkuk, confirmed the attack but had previously reported no casualties. Meanwhile, a source from the Kirkuk Police had earlier stated that six people were injured.

28 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – According to Soran Kameran, a Kurdistan24 correspondent in Kirkuk, fighter jets struck the base of the 40th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the Dibis District twice, resulting in five deaths and 18 injuries.

Kameran reported that the injured were transported to Altun Kupri, where their condition is described as very critical. This marks the first time a PMF base in Kirkuk has been targeted from the air.

Jawdat Asaf, the PMF spokesperson in Kirkuk, confirmed the attack but had previously reported no casualties. Meanwhile, a source from the Kirkuk Police had earlier stated that six people were injured.

The 40th Brigade, also known as the Imam Ali Battalion, established its base in Dibis District, northwestern Kirkuk, following operations after October 16, 2017.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the circumstances and prevent further attacks.